Classic Masters of the Universe 1/6 Beast Man Arrives from Mondo

Mondo is back with another impressive Masters of the Universe 1.6 figure as Beast Man returns with a Classic Variant release

Features detailed sculpted design, four swappable heads, and classic villain accessories for fans

Comes with whip, blaster, sword, chalice, drumstick, armor, and multiple hand options for customization

Pre-orders available now for $275, with an estimated shipping date of December 2025

Beast Man is one of the original villains introduced in the Masters of the Universe franchise. He debuted in the early 1980s as part of Mattel's toy line, followed by the Funimation animated series. As Skeletor's loyal yet often bumbling enforcer, Beast Man is a brute with remarkable strength, an animalistic appearance, and the ability to control wild creatures telepathically. Collectors can now witness the return of Beast Man in his classic appearance as Mondo unveils their latest 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figure.

Coming in at 13 inches tall, this Beast Man is packed with detail and accessories, and it is limited to only 1,000 pieces! Unlike the previous version, this one will not have fabric elements but a sculpted design with four swappable heads. Other accessories include a sword, drumstick, chalice, blaster, and his signature whip. The 80s are surely calling with this limited edition Master of the Universe figure that is priced at $275. Pre-orders are already live through Mondo with an expected December 2025 release date.

Masters of the Universe – Beast Man 1/6 Scale Figure – Classic Variant

"Part of the very first wave of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ figures released in 1982, Skeletor's savage henchman has always been a must-have for our 1/6 scale line. Now that we've delivered our definitive Mondo Beast Man, we're excited to bring you the Classic Variant! As with the other characters in this line, we've upgraded a bunch of our favorite accessories from Beast Man's history, including the original figure's whip, which is fully bendable and poseable. Add in removable body armor plus a slew of swappable portraits and hands, and you've got the ultimate tribute to the original king of beasts."

INCLUDES

Beast Man Figure

Alternate Rage Portrait

Alternate Classic Portrait

Alternate Standard portrait

Chalice

Mutton Drumstuck

Posable Whip with Whip Hand Swap

Blaster

Sword

3x Pairs of Hands

Figure Stand

