Funko Beams Down New Classic Star Trek Pop Vinyls

Star Trek: The Original Series is back as Funko unveils a new wave of Pops based on the beloved science fiction series. There is eight Pop coming soon, with two of them being released as special retailer exclusives. Starting us off with the common Star Trek releases is Captain Kirk in his iconic captain's chair and the deadly Khan. Both designs are very well done, with Funko giving fans their first Khan collectible and a truly incredible dynamic Kirk sculpt. The Star Trek fun does now end there as Scotty is beaming in another set of Pop Vinyls from the legendary episode with Season 2, Episode 4. That is right; we are returning to the parallel universe from the episode Mirror, Mirror giving us evil doppelgangers of our favorite crew.

Funko is giving Uhura, Sulu, Spock, and Captain Kirk a new evil make-over with this wave of Pop Vinyls. Each character is getting recreated Mirror, Mirror designs making them a must have collectible for any Star Trek fan. That is to all, as there will be two exclusive Star Trek: The Original Series Pops with Spock going exclusive to Funko Shop and Gorn going to Target. These classic characters feature unique designs and will be instant purchase Pops for any fan. Star Trek Pops are not new from Funko as we saw some Original Series figures released back in 2014. These ones will feature a new body mod, better details and will be great simplistic collectibles for any fan of this series. Fans will not have to go explore the Last Frontier to search for these, as they can all be found here for pre-order. Each design is set to release in June 2021, so expect releases for the Funko Shop Spock around there, and Gorn is up for order here.