Cobra Commander Comes to McFarlane Toys for G.I.Joe Page Punchers

Step into the world of McFarlane Toys Page Punchers as a new set of heroes are called to action with G.I.Joe joining the fight

Set includes 3" figures, clamshell packaging, and two IDW G.I.Joe comics.

Available online for $16.99 with an April 2024 release at McFarlane and Hasbro.

Explore the elite Cobra Crimson Guard and their rigorous, secretive training.

The power of Cobra is rising on a variety of fronts with Hasbro's G.I.Joe Classified series, the new Skybound comic, and now with McFarlane Toys. That is right, McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Hasbro to give fans some new Page Punchers. These sets feature new 3" figures from the world of G.I.Joe in releasable clamshell packaging. This is a new frontier for McFarlane Toys, and this first set is all about Coba Commander and his deadly Crimson Guard. Two IDW comic books will be included that capture the power of these deadly Cobra operatives with G.I.Joe: A Real American Hero Annual (2012) and a Re-Cover of #267.

Bow before the might of Cobra Commander with two pocket-sized villains that will easily help you take down those silly Joes. It is amazing to see the Page Punchers line expand outside of the DC Comics stuff that we have been seeing. Feel the power of Cobra at your fingertips with this release, and we can only imagine that some G.I.Joe heroes' sets are not far behind. Collectors can find this Cobra Commander Page Punchers set for $16.99 online, including both McFarlane Toys Store and Hasbro Pulse, with an April 2024 release.

G.I. Joe Page Punchers Arrives from McFarlane Toys

"COBRA COMMANDER Absolute power! Total control of the world…its people, wealth, and resources-that's the objective of COBRA Commander. This fanatical leader rules with an iron fist. He demands total loyalty and allegiance. His main battle plan, for world control, relies on revolution and chaos. He personally led uprisings in the Middle Enapping scientists, businessmen, and military leaders, then forcing them to reveal their top level secrets."

"CRIMSON GUARD The Crimson Guard are the elite shock troops of the COBRA Legions. All "Sieges" must hold a degree in either law or accounting as well as being in top physical condition. Final stages of training take place in the deepest recesses of COBRA Headquarters and is purported to involve an initiation ceremony to hideous for description."

