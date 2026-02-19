Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Cobra Unleashes Dinosaurs with New G.I. Joe Classified Series Release

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of G.I. Joe Classified figures for 2026

Professor Rottclaw leads Cobra's new Paleo-Viper unit, commanding genetically engineered raptor squads.

Set includes articulated armored raptor, whip, helmet, pistol, and Dino armor accessories for collectors.

Priced at $51.99, Professor Rottclaw & Deinonychus set releases July 2026, pre-orders coming soon.

Jurassic horror is coming to the G.I. Joe Classified Series, as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new character to the line. Professor Rottclaw & Cobra Deinonychus introduce a bold new threat to the battlefield, blending genetic experimentation with Cobra's trademark ambition for dominance. Coming soon from Hasbro, this new G.I. Joe Classified Series set puts Professor Rottclaw as the ruthless Pack Leader of Cobra's new Paleo-Viper division, an elite unit trained to command genetically engineered raptor squads.

Rottclaw comes armed with a whip, pistol, a Paleo-Viper helmet, and the brand-new fearsome Cobra Deinonychus. This armored raptor features skull and jaw plating, and will be fully articulated, which means G.I. Joe and dinosaur will need a few of these to get a nice army going. Cobra Dinosaurs was something Joe fans were not expecting to see in 2026, and hopefully, more Cobra dinos will come to life with this new Paleo-Viper Unit. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Rottclaw and the Cobra Deinonychus will be priced at $51.99 with a July 2026 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series – Professor Rottclaw & Deinonychus

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. JOE are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there."

"This Professor Rottclaw & Cobra Deinonychus figure and pet contains 6 character-inspired accessory pieces and 1 unassembled piece. Professor Rottclaw includes a whip, a Paleo-Viper helmet, and a weapon accessory. Cobra Deinonychus comes with skull and jaw armor, bridle, and unassembled tail. Professor Rottclaw serves as Pack Leader of Cobra's Paleo-Viper troopers training them to handle the genetically-engineered Cobra Deinonychus raptor packs."

