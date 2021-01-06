The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now

The new year has just started and the collectible game is already going strong. Currently, in the collectible's circuit, there are three different franchises that are really starting off the new year great. Oddly enough each of these figures is all exclusive to Target, which is not surprising. Target really does get some of the best exclusives around but sadly Target is notorious for having their collectibles show up missing, bought up by employees, or even just one scalper. We have rounded up some of the best collectibles that fans are trying to get their hands on right now. Always keep up hope for a restock instead of paying a third party at an extremely high price.

Starting this off first is a figure from 2020 with the Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Din Djarin. With the end of Season 2, the popularity of the show extremely rose, and with this being the only unmasked 6" figure it is a must-have for fans. This Black Series set is a bundle that gives fans The Child and The Mandalorian in one pack that is loaded out with accessories. Fans will also get the pram for The Child, Beskar bars, tracking fob, jetpack, and weapons for Din Djarin. This Target exclusive is starting to get restock in-store so keep your eyes peel if you miss the first release. We can imagine it will get another online release with fans will find here for $34.99.

Next up we have one of the most recent animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure releases from NECA. Krang and his android body have arrived from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Wrath of Krang with great articulation, animated deco, and filled with accessories. Krang's evil android body is here and comes loaded with 12 interchangeable hands and arm pieces. The figure will also come with a baby Shredder to really give fans a TMNT throwback. The TMNT NECA figures have always been popular and very hard to find in stores. Scalpers and intense collectors easily buy up all of these figures when they pop up in-store. Stores are getting stock now so next time you are doing your Target run be on the lookout for Krang.

Finally, the last set of figures that are really popping in 2021 are the newest additions to the G.I. Joe Classified line from Hasbro. 2020 was a great year for G.I. Joe fans and finally two get Target exclusive Cobra Island figures are hitting shelves. Long live Cobra as the explosives expert Firefly join the battle with the deadly Spec Ops Vipers not far behind. Both of these figures are packed with gaming detail and it is the first time that we are getting a 6" version of these characters with an updated design, deco, weapons, and more. Scalpers have already started to buy up as much as they can in-store, making normal collectors having to pay third-party prices. The last Cobra Island drop was intense and I expect the same thing to happen this time around. Eagle eye collectors can find them in-store now and online orders can appear at any time. G.I. Joe Classified collectors will be able to find online listings for Firefly here and the Cobra Vipers here. Target is starting 2021 with a bang so make sure you keep an eye out for these amazing collectibles to really bring something great to your growing collection.