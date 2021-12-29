Collectors Christmas: Our Top Picks to Spend That Holiday Cash

One of the easiest gifts to acquire this holiday season is the Christmas Cash you get from loved ones, work bonuses, and friends. As your pocket fills up with cash, it might just be burning a hole in there and you are curious what to spend your cash on. Pre-orders do not of your Christmas any justice, so we have picked out some of our own choices of what we will be buying this holiday. Here are five items that we will be buying ranging from low to high, and all the links for each will be located with each.

There is a massive amount of variety in this line-up here, but each has a reason for being added to our Christmas Cash list. Starting us off is the Star Wars Remnant Stromtrooper from The Mandalorian. The HasLab Razor Crest is coming soon, and a nice lot of Stormtroopers will help showcase your soon-to-be Mandalorian dioramas. Next is the final TMNT member from Super7's Ultimates line with Donatello that features a retro design, modern articulation, and a great set of accessories. Our next item is not even a toy,, but a diorama display stand for your 1/12 and 1/18 scale figures with the Ubiquitous UB-01 Diorama Set. Featuring a sci-fi design, this set can be customized to a variety of positions and will enhance any action figure display.

Our last two Christmas Cash are over $100, and we kick off with a tie for two electronic replica helmets for Star Wars. Both Re-Armored Boba Fett and the Death Watch Mandalorian helmet are quite similar and will be a great cosplay or display item for ant collector. Our last and priciest figure is The Flash 1/6th scale figure from Hot Toys that captures the iconic series from Season 1 and 2. This official figure is loaded with detail with masked and unmasked options and a nice set of CW accessories to relive key moments from the show. All of these are specified for our collecting tastes, what is on your Christmas Cash list this year? Are any of our items on your list?