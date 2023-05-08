Commander Cody Reports for Duty with Star Wars Kotobukiya Rerelease Turn some clankers into scrap metal as Kotobukiya brings back some legendary Star Wars ARTFX statues from prequels

It is time to blast off into a galaxy far, far away once again with Kotobukiya for the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Kotobukiya has revealed that they will be bringing back some popular Star Wars ARTFX statues. Commander Cody is reporting for duty once again with an impressive rerelease that brings back his signature animated style and deco. This legendary Clone Commander helped brings peace to the Republic but got lost in Order 66. After the last season of The Bad Batch, a new journey awaits Commander Cody, and fans can not wait. Unlike the previous release, this one will not feature an unmasked swappable head, which will help keep the exclusivity for the original release. However, if you miss the original Commander Cody Star Wars statue from Kotobukiya, this is a perfect time to snag him up while you can. Pre-orders are already live for collectors to return to the battlefront once again, right here. For the Republic!

Commander Cody Takes the Fight to Kotobukiya

"To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series, streaming now on Disney+, Kotobukiya is excited to announce a special, limited reoffering of ARTFX+ Commander Cody™! One of the original Star Wars ARTFX+ releases, it's been over a decade since Commander Cody was available at retailers. As a special bonus this rerelease will include the second half (the first half is included with ARTFX+ Captain Rex™, sold separately) to build an ARTFX+ Jedi™ Master Yoda™!"

"Clone CC-2224 (known as Cody) was a natural leader and found himself in the presence of General Kenobi™, who he earned his respect for, during multiple battlefield skirmishes. Posed in a battle-ready stance with blaster rifle drawn, Cody includes magnets in his feet allowing for various positions on the included steel-plated base."