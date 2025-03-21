Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: conan the barbarian, Frazetta Girls

Conan The Barbarian Joins Frazetta Girls 1/12 Icon Collectibles Line

The fury of Conan The Barbarian comes to Frazetta Girls as they debut their latest Icon Collectibles 1/12 scale figure

Article Summary Discover Frazetta's take on Conan The Barbarian, now a detailed 1/12 scale figure from Frazetta Girls.

The 6" Conan has 32 articulated points and swappable parts, featuring two portraits and multiple hands.

Armed with swords, axes, and a dagger, Conan showcases Frazetta's iconic art style in vivid detail.

Pre-order this collectible for $70, with arrival set for June 2025, exclusively on the Frazetta Girls site.

Frank Frazetta's legendary artwork helped redefined Conan the Barbarian, shaping how the character would perceived in pop culture. First appearing in Robert E. Howard's pulp stories, Conan is a fierce warrior from Cimmeria, known for his incredible strength, epic heroics, and survival instincts. Frazetta's iconic paintings brought Conan to life with a raw, muscular aesthetic, depicting him in dynamic battle scenes against monstrous creatures, seductive sorceresses, and dark magic. The King of Aqullonia has now been resurrected in all of his Frank Frazetta glory with a brand new action figure.

Frazetta Girl continues to impress fans as they debut their first official Conan The Barbarian figure as part of their new ICON Collectibles line. Coming in at 6" tall, Conan will have 32 points of articulation and swappable parts, including two different portraits and a variety of hands. That is not all, though, as the Barbarian will also feature an assortment of armor pieces and weapons with an axe, a sword, a dagger, and much more. Frazetta's Conan The Barbarian is set to arrive in June 2025, and pre-orders are already live through the Frazetta Girls site for $70.

Conan The Barbarian 1:12 Scale Action Figure – Frazetta Girls

"Born of battle and forged in steel—Conan rises! The first official Conan The Barbarian® figure from ICON Collectibles™ has arrived. Featuring premium articulation and lifelike sculpting, this collectible brings Frank Frazetta's iconic vision of Robert E. Howard's warrior to life. The Cimmerian is armed with two swappable portrait heads, multiple hand sets, and a fearsome arsenal of weapons."

What's included?

1x Newly developed Conan® Figure Body with 32 points of articulation

2x Portrait heads

3x Sets of hands

1x Sword with scabbard

1x Small battle axe

1x Large double bladed battle axe

1x Shield

1x Removable helmet with removable hair

1x Dagger with scabbard and metal chain

2x Arm bracers

1x Armband

1x Belt

1x Necklace

1x Deluxe packaging window box featuring the art of Frank Frazetta

