Jack Black Gets His Own LEGO Minifigure with New Minecraft Movie Set

A new set of LEGO creations are on the way as the Minecraft Movie is getting some very unique sets like The Ghast Balloon Village Attack

The upcoming Minecraft Movie aims to bring the beloved blocky universe to the big screen, transforming the game's limitless creativity into a cinematic adventure. Unlike traditional video game adaptations, Minecraft presents a challenge due to its open-ended nature. This would mean that they need to capture the game's spirit of adventure and survival. It does seem like they are surely trying but with new realistic blocky character designs and a wild cast of characters, including Jack Black as Steve! To make things better, LEGO is bringing the Minecraft Movie to life with a new set with The Ghast Balloon Village Attack.

Coming in at 555 pieces, LEGO has crafted minifigures for Steve, Natalie, and Dawn as they are taking down two piglins and their ghast balloon. The set will also feature other iconic Minecraft elements with a villager, baby chicken, and a iron golem figure. This set seems more on par with the Minecraft video game than the movie does, which is quite odd, but if you eat a Jack Black LEGO minifigure, now is your chance. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Ghast Balloon Village Attack is priced at $69.99 with a March 2025 release.

Minecraft Movie – The Ghast Balloon Village Attack

The Ghast Balloon Village Attack (21273) is a video game building set based on a scene from the Minecraft® movie. This high-quality LEGO® Minecraft toy for kids features explosive action when an attack is launched from a balloon, making this video game LEGO set a great gift idea for boys and girls aged 10 and up.

The set features popular characters from the video game: Steve, Natalie, Dawn, 2 piglins, a ghast balloon, villager, baby chicken and a posable iron golem figure. The balloon has room for the piglins and incorporates a disc shooter. Set amongst the village are market stalls, Steve's fried chicken restaurant, his crafting shack and a fountain, which kids can 'explode' using a built-in feature. The restaurant's roof is topped with a large chicken model that includes a fun egg-laying function. For digital fun, the LEGO Builder app lets kids zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress.

