Cook Up Some Kaiju Fun with the RSVLTS x Chef Justin Warner Collection

The kitchen is about to get hot as RSVLTS has unveiled their second Chef Justin Warner Collection with new kaiju fun

Get ready for a delicious and monstrous treat as RSVLTS has unveiled a mighty new button-down collection. Coming to life from the mind of Chef Justin Warner, his love for food and monsters comes to life with this impressive four-shirt collection. This marks the second Justin Warner x RSVLTS collection to arrive that features fun and delicious designs from the Ramen King himself. This collection will consist of "Surf 'n' Turf," which features Chef Justin Warner's original kaiju creation, Cow-ju is hanging ten. The Cow-ju then returns to the neon cityscape with the "Cow-crete Jungle" button down. RSVLTS even introduced a new Roper-style shirt for the Chef Justin Warner collection with the "Space Cowboy." Everything comes to a head with the "Atomic Ramen" button-down as Cow-ju comes face to face with a deadly new kaiju, the Ramen Monster, Ramengoryah. This entire collection will be a saucy treat for any fan of food, monsters, or the Ramen King himself. Fans can find the entire Series 1 and Series 1 release right here, and check out the Justin Warner collection below.

Atomic Ramen (Classic and Women's Style)

"Born from a toxic waste spill into a batch of bone broth, Ramengoryah has risen from the bowl to wreak havoc across the city, leaving a path of destruction in his wake on a crash course against Cow-ju. Is Cow-ju ready to face this most fearsome, flexible foe? Find out what happens all-over this soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX™ button down, and share the wild adventures with others too!"

Justin Warner's Surf N' Turf (Classic and Women's Style)

"This shirt gives a whole new meaning to the word cowabunga! Another masterpiece adventure from the magical mind of chef Justin Warner, this time we find Cow-ju on holiday, hanging two (hooves, of course) on delectable, umami filled waves of ramen broth, noodles and fishcakes across this bright & airy, surf-inspired KUNUFLEX™ button down."

Cow-Crete Jungle (Classic and Women's Style)

"Cow-ju is back again, this time out for a bit of his own joy-crashing of buildings set within a vibrant, broody neon futuristic cityscape. Will Bokujo, RSVLTS and other fine establishments fall under the mighty foot of Cow-ju's rampage? Find out what happens all-over this soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX™ button down, chock full of easter eggs, and share the wild adventures with others too!"

Space Cowboy (Classic and Women's Style)

"In space, no one can hear you smack your lips, so go to town on the out-of-this-world culinary stylings of chef Justin Warner as he takes stylish flavor to a whole new stratosphere on this roper style KUNUFLEX™ button down. We said it before, and, gosh darnit, now it rings even more true: if you think a cowboy in space isn't possible, remember, NASA is headquartered in Houston!"

