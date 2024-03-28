Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, popeye

Get Your Spinach Ready with Mezco's New One:12 Collective Popeye

Get ready to bring home everyones spinach-loving sailor as Popeye has docked at Mezco Toyz with a new One:12 Collective figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz announces One:12 Collective Popeye with realistic features.

Iconic spinach-loving sailor equipped with various accessories and hats.

Two interchangeable heads and six pipes complement the detailed figure.

Available for preorder at $95, with a release set for November 2024.

Get ready to crack open some spinach as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest One:12 Collective figure with Popeye. New spinach-fueled adventures await collectors with this impressive release that captures the iconic character that was created by cartoonist E.C. Segar back in 1929. Popeye first appeared in the comic strip Thimble Theatre, and this new One:12 figure adds a more realistic take on the iconic sailor. Everything you know and love about Popeye returns with a muscular physique, squinty eyes, signature corncob pipe, and an insatiable love for spinach.

Popeye does set sail with some impressive accessories with seven swappable hands, three hats, and two interchangeable heads. Other items included are a compass, spyglass, duffle bag, six pipes, and, of course, some spinach. Nothing will be able to hold back this version of Popeye and Mezco fans will be able to pre-order one right now on Mezco Toyz for $95. It would not be surprising to have another variant of this figure down the line, adding some variation to this release. The spinach-loving sailor is set to take set sail in November 2024 (or later), and be sure to snag up the One:12 Collective Bluto.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Popeye

"Well blow me down!" Mezco welcomes the ocean's most renowned spinach-loving sailor, Popeye, into the One:12 Collective. The One:12 Collective Popeye figure includes two masterfully crafted head portraits: a stern stare and a salty glare. Authentically presented in his classic sailor clothing and a removable pea coat, Popeye comes complete with a wide range of accessories including: a functional drawstring duffle bag, a collapsible spy glass, a compass with hinged lid, two spinach cans, three different hats, and two styles of corncob pipes."

"He's one tough Gazookus, which hates all Palookas! Created by E.C. Segar and first introduced in 1929, Popeye the Sailorman has become one of the most beloved and recognizable cartoon characters of all time. Known for his constant muttering, squinting, and superhuman strength after gulping down a can of spinach, Popeye will do whatever it takes to rescue his beloved Olive Oyl from the wicked hands of Bluto."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!