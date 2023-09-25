Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts a New Series of Transformers with the Armorizers

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

A new set of Transformers figures is on the way as the age of the Armorizers is upon us. Coming out of Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 comes a new set of Transformers figures for the Legacy United line. The Armorizer has arrived, and they are creatures that are made from living rocks and minerals from around the galaxy from other planets. These figures will have the same gimmick as previous years with a combing function with other Armorizers. This will allow Transformers collectors to create their own heroes and villains with even sweeter rock armor and rock weapons. Magneous has arrived for the Deluxe Class line and will stand 5.5" tall, features an offroad vehicle mode in just ten steps. His rocky exterior is packed with detail, and he will come with a rock axe and shield. The age of the Armorizers awaits, and Magneous is priced at $24.99 with a January 2024 release right here.

Transformers Legacy United Infernac Universe Magneous

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Legacy United Deluxe Class Infernac Universe Magneous action figure! This 5.5-inch Infernac Universe Magneous action figure is an Armorizer, a creature made from living rocks and minerals on other planets! Combine this Armorizer toy with other Transformers figures to create cool rock armor and weapons. Figure also converts between rock creature and offroad vehicle modes in 10 steps."

"Gear up for battle with the included rock axe and shield accessories. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

INFERNAC UNIVERSE MAGNEOUS ACTION FIGURE: This 5.5-inch (14 cm) Infernac Universe Magneous toy is a Transformers Armorizer, a lifeform made from living rocks and minerals found throughout the galaxy

INTRODUCING ARMORIZERS: Combine Transformers robot figures with this Armorizer toy to create rock armor and weapon accessories! (Each sold separately, subject to availability)

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: Transformers action figure converts from rock creature toy to offroad vehicle car toy in 10 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Infernac Universe Magneous Transformers figure comes with rock axe and shield accessories. Accessories attach in both modes

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy United honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

