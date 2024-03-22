Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: A New Hope Vintage Collection Princess Leia

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary New Hasbro Vintage Collection features A New Hope Princess Leia.

Leia action figure includes two blasters and an attachable hood.

Original Kenner card back design harkens to 1977 debut.

Available for pre-order at $16.99, with an October 2024 release.

The Princess of Alderaan has returned to Hasbro as a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure is on the way. Coming to life from A New Hope, this Rebel Princess features a new sculpt that ditches the soft good for a more plastic sculpt. Leia will come with two different blasters as well as an attachable hood, which will help create scenes from Rogue One and A New Hope. This is a very interesting release and it is odd that Hasbro did not return with the soft goods cloak, so there could be a deluxe release later on down the line. Hasbro also features her original Kenner card back that was used from 1977 when the first film hit big screens. The Rebellion awaits and new Star Wars fans who want to build the original cast will sully want to start here and with R2-D2, who will release alongside her. Collectors will be able to pre-order online, including sites like Hasbro Pulse Princess Leia, right now for $16.99. Fans can expect her to release in October 2024, along with R2 and new figures for The Acolyte.

"Help Me Obi-Wan Kenobi, You're My Only Hope" – Princess Leia

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). Princess Leia Organa was one of the greatest leaders of the Rebel Alliance, fearless on the battlefield and dedicated to ending the Empire's tyranny. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA figure (VC #316) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 blasters.

