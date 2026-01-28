Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Cosmic Legions Experiment AA-20 Upgrade Pack Coming Soon

Enhance and update your Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack from Four Horsemen

Includes two alternate head sculpts, helmeted and unmasked, plus two pairs of interchangeable hands

Accessories are paint-matched for Experiment AA-20 and compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions figures

Pre-orders now live at $13.99, with shipping expected in Q3 2026 for new ways to customize your figures

Cosmic Legions takes place in the Cosmerrium galaxy, a vast setting with multiple factions, planets, and conflicts. The stories center on groups such as the Traders Union of the 5 Circles of Cosmerrium (T.U.5.C.C.), heroic adventurers, space zombies, and alien warriors. Figures are 6" scale, highly articulated, and often interchangeable with parts from other figures. Extra add-on packs are also released, featuring additional heads, weapons, hands, or armor, allowing collectors to customize or create entirely new characters. Four Horsemen Studios has now debuted some brand new Character Packs for their recent Cosmic wave, like the Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Experiment AA-20 Upgrade.

These packs are designed to enhance your existing figures, instead of releasing a whole new figure. Specifically, this set includes two alternate head sculpts, an unmasked head and a helmeted head, as well as two pairs of interchangeable hands. All of which have been paint‑matched to work perfectly with the Experiment AA‑20 figure from the T.U.5.C.C. faction. However, Four Horsemen was sure that these head sculpts and accessories would also work perfectly with other releases, including the Mythic Legions line. Collectors can change up their collection in Q3 2026 for $13.99, and pre-orders are already live on BBTS.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Experiment AA-20 Kit

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions figures! The Experiment AA-20 Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 2 alternate heads and 2 pairs of interchangeable hands! While these accessories can be used with a variety of Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures, they were specifically painted to work with the Experiment AA-20 figure from Cosmic Legions."

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions brand figures

Designed specifically to match the Experiment AA-20 Cosmic Legions figure

Box Contents

2 Alternate head sculpts Unmasked head sculpt Helmet head sculpt

2 Pairs of interchangeable hands

