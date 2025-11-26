Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: child's play, chucky, NECA

NECA Reveals Child's Play 2/ Chucky (TV Series) Blind Box Series 2

Things are about to get bloody as Chucky is back and with a brand new set of mystery blind box figures from NECA

Article Summary Chucky returns with NECA’s Blind Box Series 2, featuring 7 new killer designs from Child’s Play 2 and the TV series.

Figures include Poster Chucky, Thanksgiving Chucky, Good Guy Tommy, Busted-Up Tommy, Laughing Chucky, and more.

Each articulated figure comes in retro “Good Guy” packaging with some screen-accurate accessories for display.

Available at Walmart in Q2 2026 or by pre-order from NECA, these collectibles celebrate the Child’s Play legacy.

NECA is back as Chucky is here to slay the day once again with the new Good Guy 7" scale Blind Box Series 2 release. This set brings fresh terror straight from the Play Pals factory line with new Chucky designs inspired by Child's Play 2 and the hit Chucky TV Series. This new wave offers seven delightfully sinister variations capturing the evolution of the franchise's most infamous killer doll over the years. Starting things off simple, NECA has crafted up a Chucky inspired by the first Child's Play poster, a Thanksgiving Chucky who is surely ready to carve, and everyone's favorite "Good Guy" Tommy.

The horror continues with a Busted-Up Tommy, as well as Laughing Chucky, also known as Old Chucky, as seen in the TV series. NECA was sure to also add another character to Series 2, as Tiffany is back, this time with a soft goods skirt. Each blind-box figure is fully articulated and packaged in retro "Good Guy" boxes, with some featuring screen-accurate accessories. These Blind Box Chucky's are pretty amazing, and a great way to keep the Child's Play legacy alive. Collectors will be able to find these on shelves at Walmart in Q2 2026, or fans can pre-order a whole box of Series 2 from NECA right now for $175.

Child's Play 2/Chucky (TV Series) – "Good Guy" – Blind Box Series 2

"Straight off the NECA Play Pals factory line comes an all-new series of Chucky blind box figures ready to invade your shelf! Wave 2 features a delightfully mischievous mix from the classic 1988 film Child's Play 2 and the hit TV show Chucky! From Child's Play 2 comes: Poster Chucky, Thanksgiving Chucky, "Good Guy" Tommy, and Busted-Up Tommy. From the TV series comes: Laughing Chucky, Old Chucky, and Tiffany with a soft goods skirt!"

"Each fully articulated action figure comes in "Good Guy" packaging, and some even include screen-accurate accessories. For even more horror fun, you can interchange their heads, hands, and accessories with most NECA Ultimate Chucky action figures (sold separately). Collect all seven, and Chucky will be your friend 'til the end!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!