Cosmic Peacekeepers Arrive with Boss Fight Studio Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio has debuted their latest set of Epic H.A.C.K.S. Core 1:12 Scale Action Figures with Roxy London: Freelance Peacekeeper

Roxy London figure includes a jetpack, swappable robot head, knife, and swappable hands, priced at $39.99.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. offers customizable 1/12 scale figures with 30+ points of articulation and interchangeable parts.

Set for Q3 2025 release, pre-order Roxy London now; figures include Beast Tamers, Space Pirates, and Amazon Warriors.

There has been an awakening in the toy world in these past few years with the rise of third-party collectibles. Hasbro dominated for years, but in a world with crowdfunding and dreams, new companies have arrived to bring new and original ideas to life. From Lone Coconut with their Plunderlings and Harbinger Studios' new line Savage Crucible to Four Horsemen creating Mythic Legions, it is a good time to be a collector. Boss Fight Studio has been one of those rising companies with an impressive product that fans are loving with their 1/18 scale Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. line.

Now, a new 6" line has arrived with Epic H.A.C.K.S bringing heroes and villains across time and space, including Roxy London: Freehand Peacekeeper. Create Roxy London or her robotic assistants for this release, which comes with a jetpack, swappable robot head, knife, and swappable hands. Whether you need a new pulp-inspired hero for your Rocketman collection or want a new army-building purple robot lady army, then look no further. These figures are priced at $39.99; she is set for a Q3 2025 release, is already up for pre-order, and will be released alongside Beast Tamers, Space Pirates, and Amazon Warriors.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. Roxy London: Freelance Peacekeeper

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 1 consists of four incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"Roxy London is a daring freelance peacekeeper with a grudge against all space pirates! With her robot assistants and custom equipment drawn from all over the galaxy, she's ready for pulp-inspired adventures anywhere! Fully articulated figure includes two sets of interchangeable hands, blaster pistol, combat knife, belt with holster and sheath, space helmet, rebreather, jetpack, alternate robot head and figure stand."

