Crack Open Fun with Heineken's Deadpool & Wolverine Best Bubs Box

Thanks to Heineken, we were able to crack open some fun with their new Best Bubs Deadpool box that is filled with pure fun

Heineken's "Best Bubs" box celebrates Deadpool & Wolverine's bromance with exclusive gear.

Includes necklaces, socks, pins, fanny pack, Heineken hat, bottle, and koozie.

Limited-edition Funko Deadpool collectible featured in the sweepstakes package.

Enter daily on Heineken's website for a chance to win the unique collectors' set.

Marvel Studios Deadpool and Wolverine arrive later this month, which finally puts two iconic Marvel Comics heroes together on the scene. There have been a lot of promotions for the film, including one from Heineken with their "Best Bubs" sweepstakes box. This box celebrates the iconic bromance between Deadpool and Wolverine with some exclusive box that is packed with goodies that help capture the quirky, hilarious, and sometimes violent camaraderie of these two beloved Marvel characters. So, it's time to crack open a cold Heineken and read on to discover what's inside this epic collection, as we have one in hand.

First up, no Deadpool and Wolverine merch box would be complete without some matching gear. The "Best Bubs" box gives fans plenty of that starting with the grail item with a matching necklace set – one for you and one for your best bub. Just like one of the film's poster, each necklace features half of a heart-shaped pendant that reads "Best Friends" when put together. With Deadpool's mask on one half and Wolverine's long-awaited live-action yellow-suited mask on the other, it is the ultimate yet stylish way to show off your Marvel fandom.

Next, keep your feet cozy and heroic with a pair of matching socks. One sock sports Deadpool's adding a little sexy flavor to your wardrobe, while Wolverine's is popping his claw. Heineken also includes a pair of Deadpool and Wolverine pins, one for each hero that shows off the end credits style from the previous Deadpool films. The "Best Bubs" box also includes the perfect set of collectibles to enhance your summer fun with a Deadpool/Wolverine fanny pack, a Heineken bucket hat, a stainless steel Heineken Silver bottle, and a Deadpool-themed koozie! All these are ideal for when kicking it with your best bud and, of course, a few Heineken Silvers would finish the set.

To top it all off, the box also includes one of the new Deadpool and Wolverine Pop collectibles from Funko. We got a Deadpool, who is featured in his new Marvel Studios suit that features a brighter red with his swords at the ready. This sweepstakes box is a limited-edition offering, so Marvel fans over 21 years and older can test their luck each day on Heienken's site to test their luck. This is a truly incredible box for one of the summer's biggest upcoming films, and we thank Heineken Silver and CNC Agency (Coffee 'n Clothes) for giving the collectors a sip of the silver. Cheers to the best bubs in the Marvel universe, and good luck!

