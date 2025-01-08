Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Crack Some Whips with the New Masters of the Universe Beast Man

Eternia awaits as Mattel is taking collection back to the world of the Masters of the Universe with a new selection of action figures

Article Summary Unleash Beast Man from the Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection with added detail and articulation.

Celebrate the revival of iconic characters from Eternia with Mattel's new action figures.

Pre-order Beast Man for $23.99, featuring a whip and mace, arriving March 2025.

Explore exciting adventures with over 30 points of articulation in this 7-inch Beast Man figure.

Mattel is back as they continue to expand their growing Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection. This series gives new and larger life to iconic characters from around Eternia, adding more detail, accessories, and articulation to this beloved franchise. A new version of Beast Man has now arrived for the Masterverse New Eternia series, and he is ready for a fight. Beast Man is the savage and loyal servant of Skeletor, who made his debut all the way back in 1981 with the original Masters of the Universe toy line and animated series. He is known for his orange fur, fangs, and the ability to control wild creatures.

Beast Man's early Masters of the Universe stories usually showed him as a henchman carrying out Skeletor's newest sinister plans. However, as the years went on, he stood on his own and even went to toe with He-Man and his companions. This Savage Henchman is now back with a new Masterverse sculpt that is nicely crafted and features a whip and mace accessory. Beast Man is priced at $23.99, and he is set to arrive on shelves in March 2025. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store, and he is releasing alongside other new Masterverse figures like King Randor.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Beast Man

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Contents

Beast Man figure

Mace

Whip

