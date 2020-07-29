Crash Bandicoot Dr. Cortex Arrives at First 4 Figures 

First 4 Figures has announced their second statue from the iconic franchise Crash Bandicoot. This time it is time for the villian to rise as Dr. Neo Cortex is front and center. This statue will come with two versions one with and one without LED included. The statue will stand 21.5" tall and show the mad scientist on a hoverboard themed base. The statue is very dynamic but Crash Bandicoot fans are use to such drama fro this guy. The deluxe will feature LED lights in the hoverboard, bomb, and the some trail. First 4 Figures brings this villain to life and will be a great addition to any gamers Crash collection.

I have always been a fan of the Crash Bandicoot series even with some of the the smaller GBA titles and even Crash Twinsanity. Each statue has it sown flare but the added LED's in the deluxe really will make this piece stand out. Fans of the Crash franchise will not want to miss out on this First 4 Figures statue. The Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped Dr. Neo Cortex Statue from First 4 Figures will be priced at $399.99 for both versions anc. Cortex is expected to create some mayhem once again July – September 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Keep your eyes peeled as Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is set to release October 2, 2020.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest resin statue collectible, Neo Cortex. This is the second main statue to release in the Crash Bandicoot™ lineup. The statue's concept is inspired by the final battle between Crash™ and Dr. Neo Cortex in Crash Bandicoot™ 3: Warped. The base replicates the environment of the boss room, which is inside of the Time Twister Machine. And like in the game, the mad scientist also has his blaster pistol in one hand and a mine in the other, both of which are his weapons of choice against Crash™ in the third installment. Lastly, leaving behind a trail of smoke is his signature hoverboard, which Neo Cortex uses as well in the fight."

"Certain parts of this statue light up with the Exclusive Edition. The lights on the front of the hoverboard, the top of the mine, and the trail of smoke all have integrated LEDs in them to give the impression as if the statue came straight out of the game."

Crash Bandicoot™ – Dr. Neo Cortex comes with the following:

Dr. Neo Cortex resin statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Crash Bandicoot™ art style

LED function for the hoverboard, mine, and smoke (Exclusive Edition)

Authentication Card