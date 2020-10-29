Crash Bandicoot is Back with a New Figure from Good Smile

Coming out of the long-awaited sequel, Crash Bandicoot: It's About Time, your favorite bandicoot gets his own figure. Good Smile Company has announced the lovable Crash is back and ready for some Nendoroid action. This figure is packed with detail and articulation to give fans some great customization options for collectors. With articulated eyebrows, interchangeable eye, and tongue parts to capture that wacky Crash Bandicoot look. Aku Aku will also be included so he will never be alone when being displayed on your desk or shelf. The Crash Bandicoot: It's About Time Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $76.99. He is expected to be released in July 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Pre-orders will stay open until December 23rd, 2020 so make sure you get him before he is capture by Dr. Cortex.

"From "Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It's About Time" comes a Nendoroid of Crash Bandicoot! Crash is outfitted with articulated eyebrows and interchangeable eye and tongue parts so you can create all kinds of wacky expressions! Several alternate body parts are included too, making it easy to display Crash in action-packed poses from the game right on your desk or shelf. Crash also comes with his reliable ally Aku Aku, allowing you to display them wumping their way through new dimensions together! Be sure to add the first-ever Nendoroid of Crash Bandicoot to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back Head Part

Face Plates x2

Interchangeable Tongue Parts x2

Interchangeable Eye Parts x3

Body

Right Shoulder Parts x2

Right Arm Parts x2

Right Hand Parts x2

Left Shoulder Parts x2

Left Arm Parts x2

Left Hand Parts x2

Right Leg Part x1

Left Leg Part x1

Aku Aku x1