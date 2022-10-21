Creature from the Black Lagoon Fossilized Replica Hand Hits Sideshow

It is time to own a piece of Universal Monsters history with Factory Entertainment and Sideshow. Arriving from the depths of Creature from the Black Lagoon, we are returning to the 1950s to relive this legendary monster movie. Coming in at 7-inch tall, this scaled replica recreates the fossilized hand of the Creature species. This is the discovery that started the horror, and now it can be displayed right in your home. The replica is placed in Universal Monsters themed packaging holding the faithfully recreated fossilized Creature from the Black Lagoon hand. A replica like this is a gorgeous piece for horror and movie monster history that will be an amazing addition to any movie or monster fans. The Factory Entertainment Creature prop is priced at $80, is set to release in April – June 2023, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out everything else that Factory Entertainment has to offer to bring other legendary movie replicas right to your home.

The Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives Once Again

"We can be sure of one thing. Whatever it was, it was very powerful." Sideshow and Factory Entertainment are proud to bring you the Fossilized Creature Hand Scaled Replica! This high-quality officially licensed scaled prop replica of the fossilized Creature hand unearthed at the start of 1954's Creature from the Black Lagoon is sure to please movie lovers and horror fanatics alike! Presented in collector packaging, this stunning 7-inch tall scaled prop replica is cast out of solid metal and includes a display stand. Bring home the Fossilized Creature Hand and add to your Universal Monsters replica display

The Fossilized Creature Hand Scaled Replica features:

Cast out of solid metal

Comes in collector packaging

Features a display stand