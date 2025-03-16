Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Crystal Ball Brings Something Sinister to G.I. Joe Classified Series

A new set of exclusive collectibles are on the way from as Walmart Collector Con debuts this past week like G.I. Joe Classified Series

Article Summary Crystal Ball returns to the G.I. Joe Classified Series with a thrilling 6” figure release.

Co-created by Stephen King, Crystal Ball wields mystical powers and eerie accessories.

Hypnotic influence and psychological warfare set Crystal Ball apart from Cobra's other villains.

Exclusive to Walmart, this G.I. Joe collectible is selling for $24.99, pre-orders are going fast!

Crystal Ball is one of the more enigmatic villains in the G.I. Joe universe who debuted in 1987 as part of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero toy line. He has now returned as a brand new addition to Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series. His real name is Richard King, aka Crystal Ball, and he is depicted as a hypnotist and mind manipulator with alleged psychic abilities. Unlike the more militarized villains of Cobra, Crystal Ball's tactics rely on more psychological warfare, making him something more mystical than the average Cobra villain. He uses his hypnotic influence to break enemy soldiers and control minds.

One unique fact about Crystal Ball is that his character was co-created by the legendary horror writer Stephen King, as a nod to his son Owen's love of G.I. Joe. Crystal Ball is back and deadlier than ever with a new 6" release that fully updates the Cobra Hypnotist and Paranormal Scientist design. He comes loaded with sinister supernatural accessories like a spectral sword, a crystal ball with ghostly tendrils, a lenticular shield, and a pretty wicked monster head showing off D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Tech. Pre-orders for this release are selling out fast, but he will be a Walmart exclusive for $24.99.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #159, Richard "Crystal Ball" King

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Richard "Crystal Ball" King comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Richard "Crystal Ball" King figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including an alternate hand, D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Tech-projected monster mask, lenticular hypno-shield with attachable fear manifestation, spectrally-charged sword, crystal ball with ghostly tendrils, and a weapon accessory."

