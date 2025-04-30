Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Cyborg Superman Reboots with McFarlane's New DC Comic Figure

A crisis is coming to the DC Multiverse as new heroes are arriving from around the DC Comics universe from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Cyborg Superman, alias Hank Henshaw, returns as a new 7-inch McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure.

The figure features detailed robotic sculpting, ultra articulation, and two swappable hands for dynamic poses.

Inspired by the iconic Reign of the Supermen storyline, this collectible captures his classic comic book look.

GameStop exclusive with a fabric cape, releasing May 12 at $26.99; pre-orders are coming soon for Superman fans.

Cyborg Superman, also known as Hank Henshaw, is one of Superman's most dangerous enemies. First introduced in Adventures of Superman #466 back in 1990, Henshaw was a former NASA astronaut who had his consciousness transferred into machinery after being exposed to cosmic radiation. He would go on to blame Superman for his new life and would build a cyborg body resembling the Man of Steel. His plan for revenge would really go into effect in the DC Comics Reign of the Supermen storyline, as he would impersonate Superman after his death. However, Superman would only return to take down this villain once and for all, and now McFarlane Toys brings this cyborg right from the DC Multiverse. This new version of Hank Henshaw is beautifully crafted with an updated look and robotic designs. He will feature a pair of swappable hands, a new fabric cape, and will be a GameStop Exclusive. Pre-orders are not live yet, but he does have a May 12 release date and a $26.99 price tag.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Cyborg Superman Returns

"Astronaut Hank Henshaw was on board the LexCorp space shuttle Excalibur with his wife Terri and two other crew members when it crashed. At first, the accident was thought to have been caused by Superman who had created a solar flare—exposing the crew to a fatal dose of radiation. With his body deteriorating, Hank transferred his consciousness into LexCorp's mainframe, recreating himself as a cyborg in Superman's image."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Cyborg Supes as featured in DC comics

Accessories include 2 extra hands

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures

