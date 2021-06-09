Darth Maul Fights Ahsoka Tano In New Star Wars LEGO Set

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars gave fans some conclusions about some important characters from the animated series. One of the biggest climactic events from the season was the Siege of Mandalore, as we see Darth Maul take on Ahsoka Tano during the events of Revenge of the Sith. LEGO is capturing this epic battle as they unveil one of their newest Star Wars sets that features mini-figures of both Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano. The set is only 147 pieces, but it comes with a Mandalore throne will a breakable widow, hidden drawers, and a vault to hold Darth Maul after his capture. For Star Wars fans, this is a nice simple set for adult and kid collectors and is priced at only $19.99. Pre-orders are not I've just, but the set is set to release on August 1, 2021, and fans can find it here when live.

"Young fans can reimagine thrilling action from Star Wars: The Clone Wars with this portable Duel on Mandalore buildable playset (75310). It features a LEGO® brick-built throne with a secret drawer containing a blaster pistol, plus a decorative surround including a pop-out window element – ideal for throwing a LEGO minifigure through! Kids will also love the Mandalorian vault for imprisoning Darth Maul.

The set includes 2 LEGO minifigures: Ahsoka Tano with 2 lightsabers and Darth Maul with a double-bladed lightsaber for action-packed duels. A super gift idea for young Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans, it comes with step-by-step instructions so even LEGO newcomers can enjoy the building experience. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars™ universe since 1999. LEGO Star Wars has become its most successful theme, with a variety of fun sets to excite creative kids and adults too."