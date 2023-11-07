Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: darth maul, star wars, Tamashii Nations

Darth Maul Returns to S.H. Figuarts with Updated Star Wars Release

Tamashii Nations commemorates the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace with new updated figures

S.H. Figuarts is celebrating 25 years of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace by bringing back some popular figures. One of which is the menacing Sith Lord Darth Maul, who has returned in style with an updated release figure perfectly captures his fearsome persona. Some new enhanced details are included here, along with an updated paint job that showcases Darth Maul's striking appearance right from the Star Wars universe. He will come with his deadly double-bladed lightsaber, along with his black robe and his Tatooine probe droid that gets its own display stand. Darth Maul will also include a variety of interchangeable hands, a secondary head and will pair perfectly with Tamashii Nations 25th Anniversary Qui-Gon Jinn figure. It is exciting to see some new love for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and these figures will be nice for fans to get updated releases for. Maul is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders will be arriving soon, with his product page already live here.

Darth Maul (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace)

"To commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace," "Darth Maul" is back with a renewed version! Includes new effect parts for the double-bladed lightsaber and a special droid for Darth Maul. Furthermore, the cloak he wore when he fought with "Qui-Gon Jinn" in the desert of the planet Tatooine can also be equipped as a cloth part. The probe droid is recreated with a new model, and by using special support parts, you can also recreate the scene where it reports to Darth Maul."

"By using effect parts for lightsaber, you can recreate the battle with "Qui-Gon Jinn". *Products other than this one are sold separately. The left and right blade parts of the lightsaber are removable, and a single-edged lightsaber can also be reproduced. If you display it with "Qui-Gon Jinn" (sold separately), you can pose him fighting in the desert. *Products other than this one are sold separately."

Set Contents:

Body

Replacement head

Exchange hands with 3 types each on the left and right

Lightsaber handle (combined)

Lightsaber x2

Effect parts for lightsaber x2

Cloakroom

Probe droid + special prop

