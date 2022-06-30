New David Bowie x Barbie Signature Doll Arrives from Mattel

The '70s are back as Mattel is honoring the one and only David Bowie with another Barbie doll! This time, the Life on Mars? music video comes to life as his stylish powder-blue suit is faithfully recreated. The foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie, and platform shoes are showcased on her spicing up her style and attitude. David Bowie's iconic looks are also faithfully recreated for this Barbie with her bold blue eyeshadow. Bowie's '70s glam era hairstyle makes a return as well, adding that extra level of spunk to her. If you are a Barbie or a David Bowie fan then this is at the perfect collaboration piece for you combining the icon look of the pop star and one of the biggest doll brands around. The Barbie Signature David Bowie Barbie Doll #2 is priced at $50 with a limit of 2 per person. Collectors can buy her right now here and be sure to check out all of the other Signature figures to add some fashion and style to your collection.

"Barbie introduces a second collectible doll honoring the ultimate pop chameleon, David Bowie, who continues to be recognized as a cultural vanguard. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of his album, Hunky Dory, this Barbie doll wears an authentic replica of the bespoke powder-blue suit Bowie wore in the "Life on Mars?" music video, complete with a foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie, and platform shoes. Her bold blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by Bowie's '70s glam era bring this look to life."

Release date: 6/29/2022

Designer: Linda Kyaw-Merschon

Label: Gold

Facial Sculpt: Neysa

Body Type: Gigi

"Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. © 2022 The David Bowie Archive ® Under license to Perryscope Productions LLC/Epic Rights. Photos © by Mick Rock/ © 1973, 2022 The David Bowie Archive ® Under license to Perryscope Productions LLC/Epic Rights."