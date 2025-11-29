Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

David "Crazylegs" Thomas Joins Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures up for pre-order and ready for action

Article Summary David “Crazylegs” Thomas joins Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series as a new 6-inch action figure

First launched in 1987, Crazylegs returns with his trademark parachute gear and upgraded articulation

Retro cardback packaging and classic accessories appeal to dedicated G.I. Joe collectors and fans alike

Pre-orders are open now at $27.99, with an expected release date of April 2026 for this collector’s figure

David "Crazylegs" Thomas is the G.I. Joe's fearless airborne trooper, who is back and ready to leap into action! Originally introduced in the 1987 A Real American Hero lineup, Crazylegs earned his codename through relentless determination, as he was too small for standard paratrooper training. However, a Joe never gives up, and he pushed himself until he could earn his wings, proving that skill can surely triumph over limits. As the team's forward artillery observer, he specialized in spotting enemy positions and directing heavy fire, making him a critical asset in every mission.

Crazylegs' mission now continues with a brand new 6" G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback figure from Hasbro. David is now ready to take on Cobra with a nice selection of accessories, which includes a helmet, parachute harness, backpack, submachine gun with removable magazine, and a knife. These figures are packaged in retro-inspired card-back packaging, blending 80s nostalgia for both new and old G.I. Joe collectors. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99, and Crazylegs is set to arrive in April 2026!

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback David "Crazylegs" Thomas

"The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing. Crazylegs has a penchant for humming classical music, and there's no sweeter sound when you're pinned down by enemy fire and he comes to haul your rear to safety. Features a classic deco and design of the G.I. Joe Assault Trooper that fans of the original 1980s G.I. Joe characters will love and 8 accessory pieces inspired by the character's rich history."

HIGHLY POSEABLE WITH PREMIUM DETAILING: G.I. Joe Classified Series David "Crazylegs" Thomas action figure set features exceptional detailing and articulation for cool poseability to create dazzling dioramas (some poses may require additional support)

CLASSIC-CARDBACK INSPIRED PACKAGING: This David "Crazylegs" Thomas comes on a blister pack card with design and character art inspired by the vintage A Real American Hero figure line that is perfect for display

