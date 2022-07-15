DC Comics Blackest Night Nekron Returns with New McFarlane MegaFig

The McFarlane Toys Summer Showcase is in full effect, giving us a new assortment of upcoming reveals. There have been plenty of new DC Comics reveals showcasing new characters arriving for the popular DC Multiverse line. This line has easily stepped up its game since its launch, and they are some of the best figures on the market. For $19.99, you are getting beautifully crafted DC Comics figures a lot faster, cheaper, and larger than Star Wars and Marvel lately. McFarlane's MegaFig does feature a higher price coming in at $39.99, but damn, you are getting your money's worth. A new MegaFig has been revealed, giving Green Lantern Blackest Night fans the arrival of Nekron.

This undead enemy is the perfect figure to release as the new Green Lantern Blackest Night wave is just now starting to arrive. That wave features Lantern Kyle Rayner and three Black Lanterns with Batman, Superman, and Deathstorm. That set is not enhanced by ten as the DC Comics big bad has arrived. This figure is loaded with creepy McFarlane Toys detail they are known for, and I love it! I hope the Blackest Night line continues with more Lanterns and ring-empowered heroes. Nekron arrives in August 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"A dark entity as old as time itself, Nekron is known as the Lord of the Unliving. As the physical manifestation of death, he can summon the dead to serve him. Looking to control the land of the living, Nekron started influencing William Hand (aka Black Hand) down a dark path from a young age. After his death, William was bestowed the first Black Lantern ring and resurrected. As a Black Lantern, William became Nekron's herald and released Black Lantern rings upon the universe, fueling the power needed to bring forth Nekron to this plane of existence and snuff out life as we know it."

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Nekron is based on his look from the Comic the Darkest Night

Nekron includes his Black Lantern Scythe, and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures