The Punisher Teams Up with Nick Fury with New Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed new figures are in the way

Hasbro’s 2-pack features full articulation, video game deco, and 20 game-inspired accessories.

Figures include weapons, swappable parts, and premium designs perfect for collectors and fans.

Release set for Fall 2025 with pre-orders opening September 25 at 1 PM EST for $62.99 on Hasbro Pulse.

The Punisher is a classic 1993 side-scrolling beat 'em up arcade game developed by Capcom, starring the revenge-driven vigilante Frank Castle (The Punisher) and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury. Players battle through waves of criminals using hand-to-hand combat, melee weapons, and firearms in a gritty quest to bring down the infamous Kingpin. Known for its stylized violence, comic book visuals, and fast-paced gameplay, this Marvel Comics game remains a fan-favorite among retro and comic fans. Hasbro is now bringing that same intensity to collectors as they debut their latest Marvel Legends Gamerverse 2-Pack.

The Punisher and Nick Fury are back at it as they take to the streets again with an impressive set inspired by the arcade game. Each figure is fully articulated with deco right from the video game, and they come with 20 game-inspired accessories, including a nice assortment of weapons, swappable parts, and an explosion. Hasbro continues to do an amazing job giving new life to these classic Marvel video games, and this Punisher 2-Pack is set for a Fall 2025 release. Pre-orders are set to go live on September 25 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for $62.99.

Marvel Legends Gamerverse – The Punisher & Nick Fury

"The revenge-driven vigilante Punisher and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury gear up to take down the criminals that run their city. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Punisher and Nick Fury action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in Marvel's The Punisher video game. Figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 20 accessories, including game-inspired weapon and story accessories, as well as alternate hands for each figure. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

