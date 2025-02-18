Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, terminator

Hot Toys Wants Your Boots with New Terminator 2: Judgment Day T-800

A new and updated 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys from Terminator 2: Judgment Day has arrived with the T-800 (2.0)

Hot Toys is returning to the 90s as it prepares for Judgement Day with a new 1/6 addition to its Terminator collection. Following the release of the battle-damaged T-800 and T-1000 1/6 scale release comes a new updated figure. In Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), the T-800 Model 101, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, returns, but this time as a hero and not the villain. He has now been reprogrammed by the future Resistance to protect young John Connor, the future leader of humanity. However, Skynet has now sent the new deadly liquid-metal assassin, known as the T-1000, back to finish the job. Hot Toys is bringing back the T-800 without any battle damage, this time for an updated figure with an impressive likeness to Arnold.

This Termination 2 T-800 version 2.0 figure will feature rolling eyeballs, genuine leather clothes, and swappable scalps. Other accessories consist of a variety of swappable hands, an Endoskeleton left arm, and his own arsenal with a rifle, shotgun, pistol, grenade launcher, and bullets. Recreate iconic scenes with his sunglasses, a box of roses, duffle bag, and a machine gun with ammunition belt. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $290 with a December 2025 release date.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – T-800 (2.0) 1/6th Scale

"In Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a T-800 Model 101 is reprogrammed and sent back to the past to protect young John Connor from T-1000, which has been dispatched to kill him. As a departure from the original plot, this story makes this movie one of the jaw dropping sequels. After introducing the sixth-scale battle-damaged T-800 and T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Hot Toys is excited to follow up with the 1/6th scale T-800 collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and two styles of scalp."

"The detachable scalp allows collectors to take out T-800's CPU from the storage device from the head. The skillfully tailored outfit is highlighted by the genuine leather jacket and pants, along with an additional Endoskeleton revealing left arm. It comes with weapons that include a rifle, a shotgun, a pistol, a grenade launcher, a set of bullets, and an ammunition belt."

