Tame Tooth with Spin Master's How to Train Your Dragon Interactive Pet

Step into the world of How to Train Your Dragon with Spin Master as they unveil their new Toothless Interactive Pet

Have you ever wanted to train your own dragon? Well, now you can with Spin Master's Tame & Train Interactive Toothless, inspired by the new live-action How to Train Your Dragon. Toothless faithfully comes to life in a fun, interactive way that fans of all ages can appreciate. Step into the Isle of Berk with this fun new interactive toy that features over 60 lights, sounds, and responsive movements that can bond you with him. Toothless will begin with a cautious personality with fiery red eyes, but feeding him and playing with him will help you gain a new friend.

If you play with your new pet dragon enough, two special How to Train Your Dragon games are unlocked: Keep Away and Follow Me. Toothless has an impressive wingspan of 20 inches, which, when opened, puts this dragon into flying mode with flight sounds, new eye color, and fireball sound effects. He is not articulated and does feature a removable tail part, but that does not hinder the hours of play one can have. Since How to Train Your Dragon is returning to theaters, it is nice to see Toothless return, and this is a truly fun interactive toy that fans will not want to miss. The Toothless interactive pet is already available for purchase for $54.99 adn can be found at Target right now.

How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Interactive Pet

"Bring the adventure of How To Train Your Dragon home with the Tame & Train Interactive Toothless dragon toy. Open the packaging "cage" to welcome your very own Toothless. Earn his trust by holding his favorite snack, the included fish, as he locks on and tracks the fish and your movements."

"Grow your bond with Toothless as he goes from wild to tame with 5 different personalities. Unlock games with Toothless like "keep away", "follow me", and "chicken" to discover more reactions and sounds from the Night Fury. Achieve the final bond to witness his plasma attack with spring loaded 20-inch wings and blue flashing eyes. Lift Toothless for flight sounds with your newly bonded dragon."

