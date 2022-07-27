DC Comics Blue Beetle & Booster Gold Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane

The time has come as it is Bros Before Heroes as pre-orders finally arrive for McFarlane Toys newest 2-Pack figure set! Blue Beetle and Booster Gold are back and are ready for some new adventures! The DC Comics DC Multiverse line is getting a real treat here with a figure set right from the fan-favorite DC Comics series Blue & Gold! Booster Gold and Blue Beetle are up to no good with a fantastic set with two 7" scale figures with comic book accurate suits. Accessories are included here, with Booster getting a wrist blast effect and his cellphone. Beetle on the other hand, will come with a grapple launcher and a drone to assist with their next mission. A long display base is also included allowing collectors to showcase both DC Comics heroes on an industrial terrain together. It is sets like this that really highlight the power of McFarlane Toys with the DC Comics license, and I wish we saw more. The DC Comics DC Multiverse Booster Gold & Blue Beetle Two-Pack set is priced at $39.99. Pre-orders are live here, and the two heroes are expected to arrive in October 2022.

"A college football star of the 25th Century who earned the nickname "Booster" on the field. Even though people assured him a professional career of fame and fortune was in his future, he decided he couldn't wait and wagered on his own games. The scandal ruined his dreams and reputation. Taking a job as a security guard in the Metropolis Space Museum, Mike saw another opportunity after studying the early age of superheroes. With future and alien technology stolen from the museum, and a time machine that was on display, he realized he could not only become a superhero himself in a past era where his criminal history was unknown, but he could also make his good deeds profitable."

"Over the course of a century, three different men from very different backgrounds have taken on the heroic mantle of the Blue Beetle, each making their mark in different ways. The original Beetle was an archaeologist named Dan Garrett, who discovered an ancient Scarab in an old Egyptian tomb that gave him superpowers which he used to fight crime. He was succeeded by the brilliant Ted Kord, who had no powers to speak of, but carried on the Blue Beetle legacy with just his wits and his fists, along with a whole lot of gadgets and a sharp sense of humor."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back