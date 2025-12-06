Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: cobra, g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Unveils G.I. Joe Classified Series Arctic Assault H.I.S.S. Tank

War rages on as Hasbro debuts their newest and mightiest pre-order with the G.I. Joe Classified Series #216, Arctic Assault H.I.S.S. Tank

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the G.I. Joe Classified Series #216 Arctic Assault H.I.S.S. Tank for icy battlefield action.

Special arctic variant features a white and gray camo design with cold-weather enhancements and details.

Includes an exclusive Arctic Assault H.I.S.S. Driver Classified figure and measures 19.6" long, 12.6" tall.

Made-to-Order release, available only through Hasbro Pulse pre-orders for $199.99 until January 4, 2026.

Hasbro is ready for war as they are back with a brand new and impressive G.I. Joe Classified Series release. Cobra's iconic High-Speed Sentry, the H.I.S.S. tank, has long been the backbone of their armored forces ever since its debut. Feared for its mobility, heavy cannons, and intimidating presence on the battlefield, this weapon is a Joe's worst nightmare. Hasbro is now bringing back their once G.I. Joe HasLab H.I.S.S. Tank for a new type of terrain as they debut the G.I. Joe Arctic H.I.S.S. Tank. This specialized variant of Cobra's iconic High-Speed Sentry vehicle has been redesigned for extreme cold-weather operations.

Unlike the classic black or blue versions, the Arctic H.I.S.S. features a white and gray camouflage pattern optimized for those snowy environments. The Cobra tank measures 19.6" long and 12.6" tall, with a single cockpit that can hold the included Arctic Assault H.I.S.S. Driver G.I. Joe Classified figure. This limited release is only going to be offered until January 4, 2026, and will not be a HasLab release but a Made-to-Order release. Pre-orders are now live, exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, and priced at $199.99.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Arctic Assault H.I.S.S. Tank

"Concurrent with my analysis of the capabilities of the GI. Joe Snow C.A.T. (Combat All-Terrain) Vehicle and the somewhat shocking success of their HasLab project, Cobra Commander made a rather flippant declaration amidst one of his usual tirades. To combat the Joe's impending advances in the arctic arms race, he suggested that I "slap some white paint" on my technological terror, the HIgh-Speed Sentry."

"As though that would suffice to adequately prepare them for the rigors of sub-zero temperature combat. Ludicrous. I do not suffer fools lightly and fools who attempt to skirt the precisions required of weapons design never. Even under such an accelerated manufacture schedule, I, Destro, have successfully reconfigured my creation, with some modest modifications, and am ready to unleash it upon the world."

