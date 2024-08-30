Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New Batman: The Animated Series 1:3 Replica Cowl

Target kicks off their latest Geek Out 2024 event with McFarlane Toys bringing plenty of new exclusives like a new Animated Batman Cowl

Batman: The Animated Series is widely known and is marked as one of the greatest DC Comics television shows of all time. Premiering in 1992, the show introduced a darker, more serious tone to Batman's world, bringing the comics to life right before fans' eyes. Kevin Conroy's voice portrayal of Batman became iconic, while Mark Hamill's Joker pretty much set the standard for the character even to this day. The series even brought Harley Quinn to life, who would later get introduced into the DC Universe.

McFarlane Toys continues to dominate the DC Comics games with a wide variety of collectibles from around the DC Multiverse. Cowls are his next stop as he is bringing Batman's signature mask to life and he started out with a 1:1 replica of the 1989 Cowl. Releasing for the new Target Geek Out event, new smaller-size cowl replicas are arriving, including one from Batman: The Animated Series. Priced at only $14.99, this little replica captures that sleek animated design quite nicely, and it is featured on its own bust. Pre-orders for this mini cowl replica are already live through Target with an October 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys Batman: The Animated Series Cowl Replica

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

BATMAN™ cowl based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ (1992)

Includes pedestal stand display

1:3 Scale

Cowl showcased in Batman: The Animated Series™ themed window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Batman™ Cowl Replicas

