EX0-6 Debuts Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Captain Pike Figure

The Final Frontier awaits as EXO-6 has revealed their latest 1/6 scale figure with Captain Pike from Star Trek: Strange New World

Star Trek fans have had an impressive assortment of projects lately from Discovery, Picard, and even Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Lot of new shows mean a lot of new characters, one of which is Captain Christopher Pike. He is the predecessor of Captain Kirk on the U.S.S. Enterprise and now fans can bring him home with a new 1/6 scale figure from EXO-6. Anson Mount comes to life with this figures, with impressive likeness to the actor, which will please Star Trek fans. Captain Pike comes in at 12 inches tall, features a soft goods yellow Star Fleet uniform, and will have 30 points of articulation. The Star Fleet outfit was faithfully captured right off the screen and he will come with a transporter pad display base. As for accessories Pike will come with the Federation Type II phaser, belt and Caesar holster, communicator, and a variety of swappable hands. Star Trek fans will be able bring home this legendary captain for $225 and pre-orders are live here with a June 2024 release.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Captain Christopher Pike

"The future is what we make it. So, go to war with each other, or join our Federation of Planets and reach for the stars. The choice is yours." The newest Star Trek is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and it has become a fan favorite in just two seasons. Following a pre-Kirk Enterprise in a five-year mission, the Captain is Christopher Pike, an experienced and level-headed officer who knows his own dark future. Portrayed by Anson Mount, Pike has won over the fans with his leadership of a diverse and entertaining crew."

"This sixth scale figure re-creates Captain Pike in exquisite sixth scale detail. Standing approximately 12 inches tall, every element, from his Star Fleet uniform to his uniquely styled boots, is authentically reproduced. The original portrait sculpture of Anson Mount has an authentic, hand-painted likeness. Don't miss your chance to add this Captain Christopher Pike Sixth Scale Figure to your Star Trek collection today!"

The Captain Christopher Pike Sixth Scale Figure features:

Fully Articulated Body: More than 30 points of articulation allow the figure to be displayed in multiple dynamic poses, approximately 30 cm tall

Realistic Portrait: Lovingly rendered by a top artist, this excellent likeness of Anson Mount as Christopher Pike is specially hand-painted

Star Fleet Duty Uniform: With access to the original costumes, this uniform has been meticulously reproduced from the original full-size outfit. Tiny raised printing covers the shoulder and arms just like in the original outfit. A black t-shirt is worn under the Starfleet tunic. An authentically scaled badge is permanently affixed to the shirt

Boots: Plastic boots sculpted to match the cut and style of the original footwear

Display Base: A hexagonal display base featuring the transporter pad will provide additional support for the figure. Two different inserts for the floor of the base can represent the transporter pad or the center of the transporter array

Accessories:

Federation Type II phaser with removable Type 1 phaser

Belt and phaser holster

Flip screen communicator

Federation phaser rifle

Multiple hands for posing with the appropriate accessories

