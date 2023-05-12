Wield the Power of A Star Wars Sith Holocron with shopDisney Enter the Black Spire Outpost from Galaxy’s Edge with from the comfort of your own home with new shopDisney Star Wars releases

Forget the Jedi, embrace the Dark Side, and unlock the forbidden secrets of the Force with shopDisney. As the Jedi Holocron has arrived, it looks like the Sith Holocron is here to balance its power. This once Disney Parks exclusive collectible was found at the Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The artifact will light up as well as plat Sith lightsaber sounds and quotes from the Sith of the past. Disney will also be releasing the Red Kyber Crystal separately, found here. There is a chance to uncover a Black Kyber Crystal from Red Crystal, which does have its own exclusive power to unlock with the Sith Holocron. Star Wars fans can bring this beauty home for $49.99, and they are available for purchase right here and now. Be sure to also check out the other Kybers and Holocron releases right here to complete the set.

Sith Holocron with Light and Sound Effects – Star Wars

"As Darth Maul once said, "Sith Holocrons are keys that can open many doors." Considered by the Jedi to be among the most dangerous objects in the Galaxy, a Sith Holocron is believed to hold the key to the dark side. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this Sith Holocron is modeled after the ones of legend and glows red like the notorious Lightsabers belonging to Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Place a Kyber crystal (sold separately) within the hidden drawer and turn the top piece of the Holocron to unlock different sounds and lights that evoke Sith voices and Lightsaber battles. With the power of the Sith in your hands, how will you use the Force?"

