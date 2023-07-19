Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Catman Scratches Up Gotham with McFarlane Toys Exclusive

Step into the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back once again with even more DC Comics 7” scale action figures

In 2005, DC Comics dropped the mini-series titles Villains United, and the infamous mercenary Catman made his return. This mercenary uses a combination of elements from Catwoman and Batman. Thomas Blake is ready to take on Batman and the ready for the DC Multiverse head-on with a new McFarlane Toys release. Releasing as a McFarlane Toys Exclusive, Catman is scratching up the competition with this sweet release. He will feature a fabric cape, two daggers, extra pair of hands, and attachable claws. Hopefully, McFarlane continues this new fabric cape movement, as these figures would really stand out with that added fabric element. Collectors will be able to snag this bad guy for $24.99, he is set for an August 2023 release and can be found here.

Villains United Catman Exclusively Arrives at McFarlane Toys

"Morally ambiguous and bored, Thomas Blake worked as a big-game hunter, tracking big cats and selling them to zoos. His cat obsession led him to a Pacifc island, home to a cat cult, from whom he stole a sacred cat carving and the cloth that covered it. Back in Gotham City, Blake became a costumed criminal equipped with feline-themed accessories inspired by Catwoman and Batman, including catarangs and a turbocharged cat-car. He eventually led the mercenaries-for-hire Secret Six, a team of anti-heroes doing as much good as they did evil acts."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Catman includes two knives, claw hands and base.

Catman is featured is a fabric cape.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

