DC Comics Cheetah Receives Feisty New Statue from XM Studios

Archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva is back as the deadly DC Comics villain The Cheetah is ready to strike one again. XM Studios has revealed their newest 1/6 scale statue that is loaded with detail and crafted to perfection. The Wonder Woman villain will come with two different head sculpts, allowing collectors to choose between modern and classic versions of the character. Standing roughly 12" tall, DC Comics Cheetah is depicted on a jungle base with skulls and spears adding to her deadly nature. This statue is beautifully detailed with her is a nice dynamic action pose and is loaded with realistic detail that will enhance any Legion of Doom, Wonder Woman, and Cheetah fans. The DC Premium Collectibles Cheetah 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $519.99. She is expected to be released in Q4 2022, and pre-orders for her are already live and located here.

"Archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva always had a reputation for going to any lengths to retrieve the artifacts she was after, no matter the risk. Her attitude, unsurprisingly, resulted in tragedy. After growing increasingly obsessed with mythology and divinity, Barbara Ann took her team deep into the wilds of Africa, only to be trapped and forced to participate in an ancient, arcane ritual that cursed and transformed her into a human- cheetah hybrid with a lust for blood."

"The setting of this statue explores this very origin, as we see Barbara Ann making her transition into The Cheetah amidst a swampy and forested area featuring dense foliage within a tribal setting, surrounded by decayed skulls and sharp spears at the base of her feet. "Alternately enemy and ally to Wonder Woman, the Cheetah forever seeks a balance between her human and animal natures." Collectors are also given the option to display one of two portraits. The first portrait shows The Cheetah sporting a human face with her mouth curled up in a ferocious snarl. This portrait retains her long flowing hair as she looks forward, ready to strike. The second portrait has The Cheetah in full transformation, featuring cat-like ears and an even more animalistic expression while fully displaying her fearsome and pronounced canine teeth for all to see."

Features:

Two (2) Portraits: 1 with a face retaining human features, 1 featuring a cat-like face

Highly detailed sculpt featuring The Cheetah standing in a swampy and forested area with skulls and spears at her feet

Crafted in polystone

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high quality finish