DC Comics Clayface is Back as McFarlane Toys Reveals New Megafig

I love what McFarlane Toys has been doing with their 7" DC Multiverse figure line, as it gives collectors a wide variety to collect. From DC Comics, video games, movies, and so much more, the possibilities are endless for this line. The line has been very Batman focused, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but I would love to see more villains come out. We have plenty of heroes, but we need some baddies to have our heroes taken down and it looks like McFarlane Toys has heard us. Coming out of DC Comics DC Rebirth, Clayface is joining the DC Multiverse line with a massive new Megafig release. Only one teaser image has been released, and wow, this figure looks great and will be a great villain to add to your DC Comics collection. Price, release date, and pre-orders are unknown at this time, but collectors can find all the new DC Multiverse figures right here.

After the DC rebirth event, a lot of characters origins were modified and rearranged including Clayface aka Basil Karlo. Basil Karlo was a famous actor who was left disfigured after learning of the death of his father. Karlo got his hand on a special putty to hide his disfiguration from the world that his father used to make masks for movies. This toxic substance was known as Renu, and it was toxic to the human body, but that did not stop Karlo. Needing more to heal his face, a life of crime followed Basil which lead him into Batman after an attempt to steal more Renu. After Batman brought him to justice, Karlo's movie career and life were over, due to the world seeing his disfigured appearance, but that wasn't going to stop him. In a final altercation, Basil Karlo was doused in Renu after police opened fire on him turning him into the deadly Clayface.