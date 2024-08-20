Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Deathstroke Gets Frostbite Variant from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new limited edition DC Comics figure for the Frostbite series

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils limited DC Rebirth Deathstroke Frostbite figure, only 5000 pieces available.

Exclusive to GameStop, the Frostbite Deathstroke features a unique translucent cyan deco.

Comes with a sword and knife, along with a new DC Comics-themed base and collectible card holder.

Set for a September 2024 release, pre-orders are live at $29.99; find other Frostbite variants like Batman and Joker.

It is time to chill as McFarlane Toys continues their GameStop exclusive DC Multiverse Frostbite collection. Deathstroke is back, featuring his DC Comics Rebirth look but now with a new Frostbite deco and will be limited to only 5000 pieces. Everything about this previous release is back, with Deathstroke coming with a sword and knife. However, he will now come with a new DC Comics-themed base along with a new collectible card holder, which both feature translucent elements. These Frostbite figures are unique and would be great display pieces for any Mr. Freeze collection, as he freezes villains and heroes as his trophies. Either way, collectors will only be able to find this DC Comics Rebirth Deathstroke Frostbite Edition at GameStop for $29.99. He is set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online, so get yours while you can. Be on the lookout for other limited edition Frostbite variants like Batman, The Joker, and more.

DC Multiverse Deathstroke (DC Comics Rebirth) (Frostbite)

"Slade Wilson is a mercenary and assassin for hire with no qualms about crossing lines to get the job done, no matter where those lines are drawn. A formidable operative for the U.S. military, Col. Slade Wilson agreed to undergo an experimental process that increased his mental and physical abilities to superhuman levels. Rather than continue his career as a soldier, Slade became the masked mercenary Deathstroke. This decision resulted in his wife leaving him and his son Joseph being permanently injured, as well as the death of his son Grant, who sought to emulate Slade."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Deathstroke™ features "FROSTBITE" translucent cyan deco

Accessories include a sword, and a knife

Includes figure display base, authenticated collectible art card, and an art card display base

