DC Comics Geo-Force (The Outsiders) Exclusive Debuts from McFarlane

Step into the growing and never ending DC Multiverse as McFARLANE TOYS is back with some new store exclusive DC Comics figures

Article Summary Discover Geo-Force, a DC Comics hero from The Outsiders, now a McFarlane Toys exclusive figure.

Geo-Force features earth-based powers, adding depth and energy to your DC Multiverse collection.

Available in a 7-inch scale with detailed accessories and interchangeable faceplates for customization.

Grab the Target exclusive for $29.99 and watch for future online availability.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Comics Collector Edition DC Multiverse figure as they start to bring The Outsiders to life. Geo-Force, also known as Prince Brion Markov, first appeared back in 1983 with The Brave and the Bold #200. Prince Markov is the prince of Markovia and gained the ability of earth-based powers through an experimention with Markovian minerals. His powers consist of a wide variety of skills, from superhuman strength, gravity manipulation, and geokinesis to the ability to manipulate earth and rock, which Earth has plenty of. He is a founding member of The Outsiders, but his hot-headed nature makes it hard to play with others at the time. Now, Geo-Force has landed in his more known DC Comics design with attachable power effects and the new face plate system from McFarlane Toys. This hero is releasing as a Target Store exclusive and is starting to already hit shelves for $29.99. Be on the lookout for him starting now in stores, and keep an eye out for an online drop in the future.

Geo-Force (The Outsiders) McFarlane Collector Edition #24

"Second-in-line to the throne of Markovia, Prince Brion Markov volunteered to undergo scientific experimentation to become his nation's super- guardian Empowered by Doctor Helga Jace—author of the contentious "Superman Theory" of creating metahumans—he attained numerous Earth-based abilities. As Geo-Force he quashed an invasion by usurper Baron Bedlam with the aid of Batman, Katana, and other costumed heroes calling themselves the Outsiders. Brion stayed with them, relocating to America, where he was reunited with his half-sister, Tara Markov. Geo-Force eventually assumed command of the team when Batman left. He briefly ruled Markovia, but surrendered the throne for a life of action."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Geo-Force™ as featured in THE OUTSIDERS™

Accessories include 3 interchangeable faces and 2 fire effects

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

