Build Your Gorilla Army with New NECA Planet of the Apes Ultimate

Return to the Planet of the Apes universe with NECA as they debut their newest Ultimate figure as the Gorilla Soldier is ready for battle

In the Planet of the Apes franchise, the Gorilla Soldiers are the military enforcers of Ape City! They serve as a soldier under the rule of General Ursus in the original 1968 film series. Unlike the intellectual Orangutans or the scientific Chimpanzees, the Gorillas are known for their aggression and loyalty to the cause. They are usually depicted in black armor and wielding rifles, and they help keep the remnants of human civilization at bay. Collectors can now build up their very own Gorilla Army as NECA has debuted their new Planet of the Apes Ultimate Gorilla Soldier figure!

\Coming to life from the 1968 film, the Gorilla Soldier is loaded with detail and accessories to keep order in Ape City. NECA has included three swappable heads for this 7" figure, along with a swappable hand and a backpack. A nice assortment of weapons are also featured here, including a catching pole for humans, two batons, a machine gun, and a rifle. If you need to start your own Gorilla Army, then this is the place to do just that, and these soldiers are priced at $37.99. Pre-orders are already live through online retailers with a March 2025 release date. Apes strong together!

Gorilla Soldier Ultimate – NECA Planet of the Apes

"Build your Gorilla Army and defend against wild humans with this Planet of the Apes Ultimate action figure! The Gorilla Solider from the beloved 1968 film is getting NECA's "Ultimate" treatment as a 7-inch scale action figure with an arsenal of accessories: three interchangeable heads, two batons, catching pole, rifle, belt, machine gun, removable backpack, and alternate hand. Comes in collector-friendly, Ultimate five-panel window box packaging."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Planet of the Apes film

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Ultimate five-panel window box packaging

Box Contents

Gorilla Soldier figure

2 Alternate heads

Alternate hand

2 Batons

Catching pole

Rifle

Belt

Machine gun

Backpack

