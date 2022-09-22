Avengers Campus Exclusive Spider-Man Spider-Bot Hits shopDisney

Avengers Campus is a vacation spot that any Marvel fans need to try and go to. This new Disney World and Disneyland attraction brings the MCU right to the Disney Parks with events, rides, and plenty of on-site superheroes. Prices for the Disney Parks are not cheap anymore, and this can be a problem for many fans out there. However, all is not lost as Disney is bringing some of their Disney Parks exclusive merchandise online. One of the coolest items that dropped at Avengers Campus comes from Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction.

This ride introduces Spider-Man fans to his newest creation, the Spider-Bot, and this adorable robotic companion can now ship right to you. The Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot is one of the must-own Avengers Campus collectibles. This bot can move forward, backward, and in a 360° movement with plenty of other features with lights and sounds. Spider-Man fans need at least one of these helpful bots in their collection, and Disney has brought this bad boy online for $79.99. The Avengers Campus Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot can ship now and you can find one right here.

"Taking its inspiration from the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction at Avengers Campus, this interactive Spider-Bot puts you in control of the action to battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities. Its spider-like crawling motion includes backward, forward, and 360° movement, plus there's light and sound effects, and even a self-destruct button!"

Created especially for Disneyland Resort

Includes Spider-Bot and Remote Control

Forward, backward, and 360° movement

Crouch mode

Light-up eyes

Sound features

Self-destruct button

Projector Shield projects Spider-Man logo

Battle game play with other Spider-Bots*

Works with tactical upgrades**

*Please note: Additional Spider-Bots sold separately

**Please note: Tactical upgrades sold separately