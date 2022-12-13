DC Comics Justice League Voltron Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is still not done with DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal story arc, as a new figure has been teased. McFarlane has put a lot of work into the Dark Nights: Metal, which I can appreciate as it was a truly fantastic story so it is nice to see these dark design comes to life. The newest figure is a brand new MegaFig is on the way as things get a little robotic as the DC Multiverse Fulcum Abominus has arrived. This Justice League-inspired mech comes right out of the pages of Dark Nights: Metal #1. The powerful cosmic being Mongul has built a new War Moon and has polity asked the Justice League to fight his new deadly gladiator arena. Mongul has captured more than just the Justice League for the event but others like DC Comics characters like the genius Hiro Okumura aka Toyman. Hiro was forced to create something to help take down the Justice League, and robots were at the top of his list.

Each robot was designed after a specific member of the Justice League with each of their weaknesses taken in mind. On top of that, each bot has a special device built into them, and when triggered, it makes them connect and create a super robot, Voltron style. This introduces us to the Fulcum Abominus, and McFarlane Toys brings it to life with the MegaFig line. Sadly, there is no way that this will match up with other 7" DC Multiverse figures, but it is a beautiful display piece. McFarlane did not hold back with the detail on this figure, and it will be a highlight to any DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal fans collection. Price and pre-orders are unknown at the time, but fans can find all things DC Multiverse right here.