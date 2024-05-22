Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, joker, kaiyodo

The Joker Brings Chaos to Gotham with New DC Comics Revoltech Figure

The Joker is back in town and he is ready to bring Gotham City to rubble as a new DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi arrives

The Joker, one of DC Comics' most iconic villains, first appeared in Batman #1 in 1940 and was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson. He was initially depicted as a psychopathic clown with a penchant for chaotic crime, but the Joker's character has since evolved through various comic book eras, television series, and films. He has grown from his early days as a murderous prankster to his more nuanced, darker portrayals in graphic novels like The Killing Joke and video games like Arkham Asylum. This Batman Big Bad continues to remain a symbol of anarchy and madness in Gotham City and has now returned to Kiayodo once again.

Kaiyodo has unveiled a new 1.5 Version Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Joker figure that captures the essence of this clown with chaotic detail. Loaded with detail, articulation, and some impressive accessories, this figure is ready to take down the Caped Crusader. Standing at 6.49" tall, the Clown Prince of Crime is wearing his signature purple and green suit, which comes with plenty of accessories, including guns, laughter panels, his cane, knives, playing cards, and much more. The chaos of the Joker is unleashed from Kaiyodo for $109.99 with a February 2025 release and pre-orders arriving online with Fan Channel sites like BBTS.

DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech The Joker (Ver. 1.5)

"Kaiyodo is proud to introduce a new version of a DC Comics fan favorite character in the Amazing Yamaguchi line: the lethally insane clown The Joker! Seen dressed in his iconic purple and green outfit, this figure comes with a wide range of accessories and features dynamic articulation. Order your figure today before he launches his most devious plan yet!"

Box Contents

The Joker figure

Alternate head

5 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Razor

Cane

2 Playing Card pieces

2 Knives

2 Cluster of 3 Knives pieces

2 Pistols

Pistol with Bang! effect piece

2 Shot effects

2 Submachine guns

2 Ha! Ha! Ha! display pieces

Stand

