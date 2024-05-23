Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi Pre-orders Have Arrived

Step into The Clone Wars with Hasbro as a new long awaited Star Wars Jedi Master has arrived with Ki-Adi-Mundi

Article Summary Hasbro releases Ki-Adi-Mundi Black Series figure for pre-order, priced at $24.99.

Detailed replica from Attack of the Clones with signature blue lightsaber included.

Collectible is a 6-inch figure with premium decoration and multiple articulation points.

Pre-orders live on Hasbro Pulse and slated for a June 2024 release to fans.

Ki-Adi-Mundi is a Cerean Jedi Master who was first introduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Since then, he has served on the Jedi Council, contributing to crucial decisions during The Clone Wars. Ki-Adi-Mundi is quite recognizable for his distinctive cone-shaped head, deep wisdom, and concern for the dod attack on the Wookies. Hasbro has finally put up pre-orders of the infamous Jedi Master for their growing The Black Series collection. Releasing for their Attack of the Clones line, Ki-Adi-Mundi is ready to bring his unwavering loyalty to the Jedi Code to the battlefront once again. Tons of detail on this big-brained Jedi is nicely captured here, and he will just come with his signature blue lightsaber. Star Wars fans are one step closer to completing an entire prequel trilogy Jedi Council collection with this release. Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse and other online releases for $24.99 with a June 2024 release.

Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi Figure

"Ki-Adi-Mundi was a Cerean alien who sat on the Jedi Council. A humanoid being, Ki's most distinguishing physical feature was an enlarged conical cranium that contained a binary brain. Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love."

"Star Wars The Black Series includes Star Wars action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like Ki-Adi-Mundi from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

