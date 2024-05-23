Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: cybermen, doctor who, Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor Vs The Cybermen, In June 2024

The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday are going up against the Cybermen in the new Doctor Who series from Dan Watters and Kelsey Ramsay

Bleeding Cool was the first to tell you that the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday would be going up against the Cybermen in the new Titan Comics Doctor Who series launching in June from Dan Watters and Kelsey Ramsay. Now we have a first look inside the pages:

Here's what else is to come.

DOCTOR WHO: THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1

Writer: Dan Watters, Artist: Kelsey Ramsay, Colourist: Valentina Bianconi

FC, SC, 32p, $3.9 On sale June 26, 2024

Join the Fifteenth Doctor in a new comic book adventure! The Fifteenth Doctor and RUBY SUNDAY have followed a mysterious signal to a shopping mall in the last days of Earth. It's sure to be a trap, but to find the source, The Doctor must face his greatest fears…

COVER A by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau (Order Code: APR240290)

COVER B Photo Cover (Order Code: APR240291)

COVER C by Joshua Swaby (Order Code: APR240292)

COVER D by Christopher Jones (Order Code: APR240293)

COVER E by Alex Moore (Order Code: APR240294)

COVER F by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau Foil Variant (Order Code: APR240295) $13.95

COVER G Logo Cover (Order Code: APR240296)

COLOR BLANK SKETCH (Order code: FEB248785)

ARTGERM B&W INK VIRGIN (Order Code: MAR248126)

DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #2 (OF 4) CVR A INGRANATA & LESK

TITAN COMICS

MAY240399

MAY240400 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO

MAY240401 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #2 (OF 4) CVR C RAMSAY

MAY240402 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #2 (OF 4) CVR D HUANG

(W) Dan Watters (A) Ramsay, Kelsey (CA) Roberta Ingranata, Marko Lesko

FEATURING THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR & RUBY SUNDAY!

Join the Doctor in a new comic book adventure!

The Doctor and the Cybermen clash while Ruby faces an insectoid threat. But is everything as it seems? And what is the true nature of the terrifying evil that stands ready to unveil itself…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DOCTOR WHO: THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #3

Writer: Dan Watters

Artist: Kelsey Ramsay

Publisher: Titan Comics

32pp, FC, $3.99, On sale: September 25, 2024

Join The Doctor in a new comic book adventure! FEATURING THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR & RUBY SUNDAY! The Doctor and the Cybermen clash while Ruby faces an insectoid threat. But is everything as it seems? And what is the true nature of the terrifying evil that stands ready to unveil itself..

Cover A: Abigail Harding (JUN240421)

Cover B: Photo Cover (JUN240422)

Cover C: Francesco Tomaseli (JUN240423)

