DC Comics Krypto the Superdog Plays Fetch with Tweeterhead

DC League of Super-Pets is out now, and it brings back some classic pets of our favorite DC Comics heroes. Krypto, the Superdog, is the lead of the film, and he and Ace are probably the biggest stars in the film. Tweeterhead is showing Krypto some more love as they debut him as their newest DC Comics statue> This SUperdog is displayed flying on top of a Fortress of Solitude display base and comes in at 12.5" tall. This caped canine is beautifully sculpted with textured fur sculpting, a flowing cape, and a cute pose, making him a very good boy. The statue will size perfectly with the Tweeterhead DC Comics Superman statue as well, which is a plus. The Krypto the Superdog 1:6 statue will be priced at $275, and pre-orders are live right here. This super pet is not set to release until Summer 2023, and be sure to check out Krypto in all his glory below.

"Who's a super good boy? Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the Krypto Maquette, soaring onto your shelf of DC Comics collectibles. Krypto the Superdog is the most powerful companion any hero could hope for! The 1:6 scale Krypto Maquette measures 12.6" tall from the bottom of the base to the top of the cape and 8.75" wide from the tip of his front paws to his back paws."

"The classic caped canine flies over a Fortress of Solitude base, perfect for pairing with your Tweeterhead Superman Maquette, sold separately. Krypto is the ideal crimefighting partner, loyal and dedicated to bringing villains to heel. Fully sculpted in polyresin, this super pet makes an adorable addition to any fan's fortress of Superman collectibles. Sit, stay, save the world! Answer the call and add the Krypto Maquette by Tweeterhead to your DC Comics collection today."