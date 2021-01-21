DC Comics Rebirth Bizarro Makes His Landing at XM Studios

One of Superman's foes is back as XM Studios unveils their newest DC Comics Rebirth statue. Things are about to get a little bizarre as Bizarro is ready to take on the Man of Steel with his newest statue. Standing roughly 17" tall, the DC Comics antihero is displayed on rubble while he crushes an I-beam in his hand. Instead of the classic purple suit, Bizarro is wearing a modern version as seen in DC Comics Rebirth and still wears that backward S. The pale skin and body definition are captured very well, and it can easily please any fan of this Superman villain.

XM Studios does an incredible job with its designs, giving fans high quality, hand-painted, and hand-crafted statues. The modern Bizzaro is probably not as well-loved as the classic version, but DC Rebirth fans will be happy to add this to their growing DC Comics collection. I hope we can get a DC Rebirth Superman statue from XM Studios in the future so fans can showcase the two going toe to toe with incredible detail. The DC Rebirth Bizzaro statue will be priced at around $649. He is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Bizarro! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high-quality finish. Bizarro – "Though he's not the most intelligent of Superman's foes, what Bizarro lacks in brains he makes up for in brawn—as both villain and antihero."

"Size matters, but Quality even more so! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire more space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the incredible details and quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction is to showcase more abilities, powers and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic and story telling style. The new XM 1:6 DC line will amaze you with the details you don't expect at this scale. Smaller scale, smaller boxes, more affordable shipping and pricing means you can fit more of these incredibly detailed collectibles into your collection!"

Bizarro – Rebirth Premium Collectibles statue features:

Bizarro wields an I-beam, ready to use it as he stands on top of building debris.

2 Headsculpts: 1 grinning with cropped short hair; 1 with a fierce look, spotting an iconic Superman curl.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high-quality finish

ES: MTO (MAX 599)