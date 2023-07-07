Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, swamp thing

DC Comics Swamp Thing Glows in the Dark with New McFarlane Figure

McFarlane Toys is back as they explore the endless possibilities of the DC Multiverse and a new figure right from DC Comics has arrived

McFarlane Toys have unveiled a new limited edition Gold Label figure as part of their growing DC Comics line. It looks like Amazon is now getting its chance at some limited run exclusives, and Swamp Thing has answered the call. A new Glow in The Dark Edition Gold Label MegaFig has been revealed and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. DC Comics Swamp Thing is packed with some impressive details, and he will come with all the parts from the two previous releases. A swappable sword hand and crowned head sculpt are included allowing fans to capture their favorite version of the King of the Green. On top of that, he will feature a glow in the dark deco, card, display base, and a Certificate of Authenticity. Swamp Thing is priced at $49.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and can be only found right here.

Swamp Thing Glow in The Dark Edition Gold Label MegaFig

"While scientist Alec Holland was working on a formula to grow plant life where there is none, a rival organization vying for the formula, set off a bomb that covered Alec covered in his bio-restorative serum. To escape the flames of the explosion, he stumbled into a nearby swamp where he mutated into the strange hero known as Swamp Thing! Swamp Thing has superhuman strength and the ability to regenerate any portion of his body. He can also command plants to do his bidding and change locations instantly by inhabiting vegetation anywhere in the world."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Swamp Thing is based on his look in DC Rebirth

Includes an alternate head, hand, base, and card stand

Swamp Thing is featured in Glow in the dark paint

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

